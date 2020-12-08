Auckland, December 8: Breton Tarrant, convicted of the fatal terror attack at a mosque in New Zealand last year, had "spent three months in India" between 2015 and 2016. The revelation was made in the 792-page New Zealand Royal Commission of Inquiry report that was released on Tuesday. The Intelligence agencies in India will conduct an inquiry about his stay in the country, a leading national daily reported.

The three-month stay of Tarrant in India stretched from November 21, 2015 to February 18, 2016. The Australia-born had lived for brief periods in seven countries, including those in Asia and Africa, before settling in New Zealand in 2017. Teenager Was Charged With Making Death Threat to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern After Christchurch Terror Attack.

Officials on condition of anonymity told HT that an inquiry would be made by the agencies in India to ascertain the cities he visited, the places where he stayed and the people with whom he met. The information would be sought through the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs).

"There is no formal enquiry or investigation in India as of now. We will look into his travel based on the Royal Commission of Inquiry report. If required later, we may seek further inputs from New Zealand authorities," he was reported as saying.

Apart from India, the countries which the terrorist had visited before settling in New Zealand were: Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Myanmar, Russia, Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia.

Tarrant, 30, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the attack he carried out at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 last year. He used a semi-automatic machine gun to indiscriminately fire upon the worshipers. 51 people were killed in the terror assault, including five Indians.

