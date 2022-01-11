New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): At the first Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Workshop, the participating nations including India agreed to work for cooperation in the field of cyber security, according to a statement issued by National Security Council Secretariat on Tuesday.

The two-day virtual workshop on "Developing Regional Cyber Security Capabilities on Defensive operations, Deep/Dark Web handling and Digital Forensics" was hosted by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India in association with National Forensics Science University, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and the Secretariat of the Colombo Security Conclave on January 10-11.

Delegates from Member and Observer States of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) including Sri Lanka, Maldives, India, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Bangladesh participated in the workshop, according to the statement.

At the 5th Deputy NSA Level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave held on August 4 last year, Members and Observer States had agreed on four pillars of cooperation including Maritime Safety and Security, Terrorism and Radicalization, Trafficking and Organized Crime and Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure.

The workshop was the inaugural activity under the fourth pillar. It addressed key areas of Deep Web and Dark Net Investigation and Challenges; Digital Forensics; Cyber Threat intelligence; and Defensive Operations in Cyber Domain. Discussions focused on technological advancements, research challenges and approaches in these areas.

According to the statement, participants also shared their experiences in dealing with cyber security threats and discussed solutions to specific cyber security challenges. They agreed to identify key deliverables and continue to work on the way forward for cooperation on cyber security under the Colombo Security Conclave. (ANI)

