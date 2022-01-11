Kabul, January 11: The Taliban announced to resume hiring government employees but said that the women are excluded from those recruitments.

Administrative Reform Commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that they are working on a new policy to resume the recruitment process of civil servants, reported The Khaama Press.

Speaking to journalists in Kabul on Monday, officials of the Commission said that they will reactivate the network of Administrative Reforms and will recruit civil servants through open competition.

"Ensure further facilities in government administration and work for further reforms in the administrations," said the head of the commission Kiramatullah Akhundzada.

About women, the officials said that decision about female government employees is not yet made and that it will take time to, reported The Khaama Press.

Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a nightmare for Afghan women. They have imposed many repressive rules on women including banning education, work, and long travel.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the incidents of threatening women are becoming a 'new normal.

The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice earlier issued posters around the capital Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up.

In a video posted by Euronews, the poster shows an image of the face-covering burqa that was placed on cafes and shops this week by the Ministry of Virtue and Vice.

"According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab," the poster reads, referring to the practice of covering up.

In recent days, the Islamic Emirate Ministry of Virtue and Vice issued a new directive on women's travel, saying the women who are travelling long distances by road should be accompanied by a male relative, and they should wear a hijab, to cover their head and face. The directive also banned playing music in the vehicles, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban denied rumours that the commission will prioritise Taliban affiliates.

Officials of the commission said that they have hired some Taliban affiliates during the past five months which was for the sake of filling the vacuum as it was an emergency, reported The Khaama Press.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that release of their legal foreign assets and humanitarian aid is indispensable to keep them going has not completed a single parameter to get the recognition.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

