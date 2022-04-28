Kathmandu, Apr 28 (PTI) Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), the country's national flag carrier, on Thursday successfully conducted an "operational performance test flight" at Gautam Buddha International Airport, the country's second international airport, which will soon start operating international flights.

The NAC A330 wide-body aircraft took off from Tribhuvan International Airport here at 5 pm and landed at the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa of Lumbini at 5.55 pm, with a 10 minute delay.

The test flight by the wide-body Airbus at the country's second international airport built after 74 years of the establishment of the first one is termed as historic.

The establishment of another international airport is a really significant achievement for the nation, remarked Director General at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal ( CAAN) Pradip Adhikari.

The wide-body aircraft has landed besides Kathmandu for the first time in the country's history. “It is a milestone for the country's aviation service sector," he added.

According to officials at CAAN, the domestic airport in Terai area as well as the Gautam Buddha International Airport will start operating for 18 hours daily from Friday.

Similarly, international commercial flights will also be operated at Gautam Buddha International Airport for 24 hours from May 16.

With the conduction of ‘Operational Performance Test Flight' at Lumbini airport, we have disseminated the message that another international airport has come into operation and any airline company from across the world can fly in Nepal, said Adhikari.

The much-awaited second international airport formally came into operation on May 22, 2021. However, the international flights will be launched regularly at the airport from May 16 this year.

Jazeera Airlines has been given permission to operate its flight at the airport and has been making necessary preparations in this regard, according to officials.

