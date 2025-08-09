Nepal observes Janai Purnima with devotees performing ritualistic baths and changing sacred threads worn across the body and wrist, marking the traditional Hindu festival of protection and purification (Photo/ANI)

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 9 (ANI): Nepal on Saturday is observing Janai Purnima, the festival of threads, with ritualistic bathing and tying the sacred thread "Rakshya Bandhan" on the wrist and "Janai" across the body by Hindu devotees.

Early on Saturday morning, the "Batuks" -- novice priests -- took part in a mass bathing ceremony, chanting hymns and mantras, making offerings to God Sun and goddess. Meanwhile, people gathered on the embankments of the holy Bagmati River to change and tie threads on their wrists, as the nation marks the festival of thread.

The ritualistic bath, called Shrawan Snan or Upakarma, is performed annually on Shrawan Shukla Purnima.

"As per the Vedic tradition, the Shrawan Snan (ritualistic bath) is performed by those who have undergone the Yogyapabit ritual. This ritualistic Shrawan Snan is performed annually. In other words, it is also called Upakarma, after which the Yogyapabit (Janai) is changed following the ritual of purification. It needs to be worn throughout the year but must be changed on every full moon -- Purnima -- and Rakshabandhan is tied, as per the existing scriptures," Chiranjibi Bhattarai, a novice priest who underwent the ritualistic bath on Saturday morning, told ANI.

As per the scriptures, the sacred thread worn across the body of Hindu devotees is believed to have emerged from the Yagya, a sacrificial rite or performance of duty. A person who wears this sacred thread is full of energy, and this thread has two parts; each part contains three threads -- first is Bramha, second Bishnu, and third Lord Shiva. These are the symbols of knowledge, meditation, and power. On the other side is nature, who are also considered the female companions of the male -- Saraswati of Bramha, Laxmi of Bishnu, and Parbati of Shiva.

Commonly called 'Janai Purnima' or 'Rishi Tarpani,' the tagadharis -- those who wear the 'Janai' (the sacred thread) around their bodies from the left shoulder to the right -- change the sacred thread today after having a haircut and a bath.

Those who don't wear Janai go to the nearby religious site and receive the 'Raksha Bandhan' thread, which is tied around the wrist as an amulet. The yellow thread is purified through the chanting of mantras by Brahmin priests as a symbol of protection from fear and disease.

This sacred thread is made through the combination of 27 different types of threads. In astrology, there are 27 types of constellations; the name of every human being is believed to be recorded in these constellations, and this thread is tied around the wrist following the folklore about King Bali. Bali earned more virtue, which threatened the throne of King Indra. Then, after Bramha tied the thread around the wrist, it has been followed since then in remembrance of Lord Bali.

Religious fairs are held at Gosainkunda, an alpine area in Rasuwa District, and at Dansanghu, Triveni in Jumla district to observe the festival with offerings to Lord Shiva. On the side of Pashupatinath Temple, the Bhagwat Sanyash Ashram Gurukul near the Ram Temple held a mass bathing ceremony and performed the rituals on Saturday morning.

The occasion is also observed as 'Kwanti Purnima' by the Newar community. Kwanti, a soup prepared from nine different beans, is a special delicacy added to the Nepali menu today.

In the Tarai region, there is a tradition in which sisters tie an attractive 'Rakhi' around the wrist of their brothers, wishing them long life and prosperity. (ANI)

