Kathmandu [Nepal], May 6 (ANI): One died and the other four were injured when a Simrik Air chopper crashed in Bhotkhola Rural Municipality-4 of Sankhuwasabha district on Friday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Birendra Godar, local Bhawin Gurung died in the crash that occurred at 1:10 pm after the chopper collided with trees.

Gurung was assisting the crew members in loading and unloading goods in the chopper, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Captain Surendra Paudel, crew members Tshering Bhote and Manoj Thapa and Nepal Electricity Authority employee Bikram Shankar sustained serious injuries in the crash.

All of them have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment, The Kathmandu Post reported.

They are out of danger, Murali Dhar Joshi, spokesperson for Simrik Air, told the Post in Kathmandu.

Shankar was taken to Kathmandu through another chopper of Simrik Air after further treatment was not possible at Sankhuwasabha District Hospital. Three others injured in the crash were sent to Kathmandu from the incident site.

The helicopter with registration number 9N-AJZ was carrying supplies to the Upper Arun Hydropower Project site.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, a Simrik Air helicopter crashed in Siprung of Bhotkhola Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha district.

"Locals had reported that the Simrik Air helicopter was involved in an accident. Detailed information about the situation was still being gathered. We have requested a helicopter for rescue operation from the Home Ministry," said Mohanmani Ghimire, Assistant Chief District Officer of Sankhuwasabha.

As per the officials, the crash occurred on Friday at Bhotkhola Village Council-4, Hammaredanda of the district, which involved 5 people including the pilot.

"An incident involving a Simrik Air helicopter 9N - AJZ occurred in Siprung of Sankhuwasabha district. Out of five persons who were on board, three (including the pilot) have been transported to Medicity Hospital, Kathmandu for additional medical attention," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal tweeted.

A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in the Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal. Pilot safe. The helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project, according to officials. (ANI)

