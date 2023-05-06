London [UK], May 6: King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Several pictures and videos from the grand event went viral on social media.

According to Page Six, a US-based media company, the newly crowned Queen Camilla wore an ivory gown by Bruce Oldfield featuring silver and gold embroidery depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom. She accessorized her outfit with the iconic Coronation Necklace, which boasts a jaw-dropping 22.48-carat pendant known as the Lahore Diamond.

But the thing which grab the attention of the audience were a couple of dogs embroidered at the bottom of the Queen's gown.

Queen Camilla had hers and King Charles' Jack Russell Terrier rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, embroidered on her Coronation gown.

Along with that, if looked closely she also embroidered her grandchildren's names in the gown.

Soon after the pictures went viral on social media, eagle-eyed-royal-fans swamped through the comment section and showered the Queen with love.

"Aww! I love that!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "That is so lovely! Wonderful Coronation"

"How sweet. How very very sweet," another user wrote.

#NEW I just noticed that Queen Camilla had hers and King Charles’ rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, embroidered on her #Coronation gown 🥹👑🐶 pic.twitter.com/uTtM8rJKUM — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) May 6, 2023

The Queen was crowned with the same headpiece Queen Mary used in 1911, although she added jewels from Queen Elizabeth's collection to honor her late mother-in-law. She also paid tribute to her husband's mother by wearing the same robe Elizabeth wore to her own coronation 70 years ago, as per Page Six.

The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, were adopted by King Charles III and Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017.

After the King was crowned, Queen Camilla received her own coronation, albeit in a slightly different form.

Like her husband, she was anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, but without a screen, which demonstrates the different nature of anointing a consort compared to a reigning sovereign, CNN reported.

The Keeper of the Jewel House then presents the Consort's Ring, which symbolizes promise and commitment, "marrying" her to the King and both to God and their people.

Then, she was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, marking the first time in recent history that a new crown wasn't made specifically for this occasion, and presented with the Sceptre and Rod, CNN reported.

Finally, Camilla was enthroned. This was followed by an original composition by Andrew Lloyd Webber that sets verses from Psalm 98 to music. (ANI)

