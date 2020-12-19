Kathmandu, Dec 19 (PTI) Nepal has reported 710 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's caseload to 253,184, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said that 4,780 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has reached 1,777 with 12 more fatalities in the same period, it said.

There are currently 8,840 active patients across the country.

The ministry said that the country's coronavirus tally reached 253,184 with 710 new cases. At least 1,175 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

It said that 242,567 people have recovered so far.

