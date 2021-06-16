New York [US], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday announced the immediate lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions across the state as 70 per cent of adults in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

New York State's health guidance and industry-specific guidelines become optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and personal care services, among other commercial settings.

These guidelines cover social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact information for tracing.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks, in accordance with guidance by federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Moreover, New York State's health guidelines continue to be in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings per CDC guidelines.

As many as 13 landmarks in the state would be lit blue and gold and ten sites across New York State would see the display of fireworks on Tuesday night for celebrating the achievement of the vaccination milestone. (ANI/Xinhua)

