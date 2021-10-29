Hanoi [Vietnam], October 29 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Visitors to Phu Quoc, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh will also need to book a combo of air tickets, COVID-19 testing, hotel and registered destinations.

According to a proposal by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on a pilot program for foreign tourists beginning in November, those visiting Vietnam for seven days will be tested as soon as they arrive. If negative, they could avoid a quarantine period.

People on tours lasting more than seven days will be tested again on the 7th day of their trip. Under the pilot program,, they could spend a maximum of 90 days in Vietnam.

Under the ministry's proposal, foreigners and overseas Vietnamese must have a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 recovery certificate recognised by Vietnam's authorities.

They must have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days and no longer than 12 months before arrival. COVID-19 recovery certificates within 12 months before entry are accepted.

Travellers are also required to show proof of a negative PCR/LAMP test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure. They must have travel insurance that covers COVID-19 with a minimum liability of 50,000 USD and must purchase a tour package from a travel agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is temporarily recognising 'vaccine passports' of 72 countries and territories. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

