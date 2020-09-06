Nash County (US), Sep 6 (AP) A suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase began Saturday in North Carolina and ended in Virginia, leaving two people and a deputy injured.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said officers responded around 7 p.m. to a call that reported someone firing gunshots at random cars on Interstate 95.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Iran, Russia to Jointly Produce Coronavirus Vaccine.

Officers began pursuing the suspected shooter in southern Nash County and continued through Halifax County before heading across the North Carolina-Virginia state line. The pursuit ended in the Emporia, Virginia, area.

Shots were fired during the chase, officials said. Two people were injured, including a 70-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder.

Also Read | Kesavananda Bharati, The Lead Petitioner in Basic Structure Case, Dies in His Ashram in Kerala's Edaneer: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 6, 2020.

Another woman, a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at, suffered injuries from shattered glass that punctured her. Both victims were taken to hospitals in North Carolina.

A Nash County deputy suffered injuries that weren't life threatening during the chase and was treated at a hospital in Emporia, Virginia.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken in custody and brought to a hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Information on his condition wasn't released Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)