Kesavananda Bharati, The Lead Petitioner In Basic Structure Case, died on Sunday. According to reports, His Holiness Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru, petitioner in Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala passed away at Edaneer Mutt.
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh mark with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases & 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.
The recovery rate of coronavirus in the country touched a record high of more than 70,000 patients being discharged in a single day, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
Maharashtra: Temperature of candidates being checked at Dr Ambedkar College, Nagpur, as they arrive at the examination centre to write National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. Sarthak, a candidate says, "We are scared due to #COVID19. I have come from Pune, to write the exam."
Rhea Chakraborty has been asked to join the investigation today itself. She has to appear before NCB today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said. Earlier today, NCB team reached Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai home to serve summons for joining probe in drugs case linked to death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read Full Story Here.
A total of 4,88,31,145 samples tested up to 5th September 2020. Of these, 10,92,654 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh today at 7:30 am: National Center for Seismology (NCS).
New Delhi, September 6: The Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi reopened for devotees today. The shrine was closed from mid-March, after the outbreak of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, cyclists, joggers and morning walkers were seen carrying out their exercises near India Gate in the national capital. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
The vegetable prices have risen in the national capital. A seller at Daryaganj vegetable market was quoted by ANI saying that the price of potatoes has increased from Rs 12-14 per kg to Rs 30 per kg. He added saying that the price of onions has increased to more than twice the previous one due to rainfall & hoarding.
In Andhra Pradesh, a chariot, at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple of Antarvedi in East Godavari district, caught fire last night. Police said that the fire was extinguished by 3 am and there is no other property loss or any injury. Officials said that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
In another incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, three persons died after a lorry hit the bike they were travelling on and ran over them near Gyarampalli village in KV Palli, Chittoor on Saturday. Inspector G Siva Prasad Reddy said that a case is being registered and the matter is under investigation.