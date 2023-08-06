Muscat [Oman], August 6 (ANI/WAM): The total domestic production of natural gas amounted to 26.19 billion cubic metres until the end of June 2023, an increase of 2.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, when the total amounted to 25.60 billion cubic metres.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) and carried by Times of Oman, showed that industrial projects accounted for 58.7 per cent of the natural gas uses in the Sultanate of Oman at 15.39 billion cubic metres until the end of June 2023.

The total use of natural gas for oil fields amounted to 6.76 billion cubic meters, power plants at 3.89 billion cubic metres and industrial areas at 131.50 million cubic metres.

The non-associated production of natural gas, including imports, amounted to 20.89 billion cubic metres, while the associated production of natural gas amounted to 5.30 billion cubic metres. (ANI/WAM)

