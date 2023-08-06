Mumbai, August 6: Zoom Video Communications, the company that played a pivotal role in the remote working revolution during the COVID-19 pandemic, is shifting its stance by asking employees to increase their presence at its offices. According to Business Insider, the San Jose, California-based company is now mandating staff living within an 80 km radius of a Zoom office to work from the office at least two days a week. However, Zoom has not released any statement regarding the apparent decision.

“We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be on-site two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom,” the representative told the media outlet. The latest move by the company is seen as a significant reversal of its previous position. Last year, the company stated that less than 2 percent of its entire workforce would be working remotely. However, with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work gained prominence and became a necessary adaptation for companies to survive and thrive. Zoom Telephone Service: Video Conferencing Platform Secures Pan-India Telecom License, To Offer Telephone Services Across Country.

“The world is different, and the workforce is everywhere. People will continue to work together to overcome any obstacles ahead, and technology will only continue to play a pivotal role in defining what’s next,” Zoom said in 2021.

The advancement of work-related technologies, particularly video conferencing, which had already existed but proved invaluable during the Coronavirus crisis, had underscored the feasibility of remote work and other activities. These improvements and wider accessibility have demonstrated that many tasks can be effectively carried out remotely. Zoom quickly became a frontrunner due to its user-friendly and adaptable platform. The term "zoom" also transformed into a verb synonymous with video conferencing. Zoom Layoffs: Video Communication Platform Sacks President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’ Amid Global Macroeconomic Conditions.

After the pandemic subsided, numerous companies have reassessed their remote work strategies. Tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft have implemented phased approaches, urging employees to return to offices. Likewise, major Indian IT firms like TCS, Wipro, and Infosys are also requesting their employees to resume working from office premises.

