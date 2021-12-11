Moscow [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Patients infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, who arrived in Russia from South Africa, were earlier vaccinated, their disease is mild, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

"There are no serious cases there, they are in a hospital, but there is nothing serious. A mild disease: the patients have already been immunized earlier," Gintsburg said.

Earlier reports said two COVID-19 patients, who arrived from South Africa, tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

