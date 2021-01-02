Tehran [Iran], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian health authorities announced 6,045 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the overall count to 1,237,474 cases in the country.

The number of patients recovered from the disease or released from Iranian hospitals has surpassed 1 million, reaching 1,004,326, on Saturday.

Among the newly confirmed in the past 24 hours, 639 had to be hospitalized, said the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari at her daily briefing, broadcasted by state TV.

The epidemic has claimed 55,438 lives in Iran, after 101 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered between Friday and Saturday, according to Sadat Lari.Currently, 4,981 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Four Iranian counties are currently on red alert for a high risk of infection, while 43 counties are flagged orange for medium risk, and 401 are at yellow alert for a low risk.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

