Kabul [Afghanistan], November 19 (ANI): More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for temporary visas into the US, however only 100 of them have been approved so far, local media reported citing officials as saying on Friday.

The applications have been filed shortly before the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan on August 15, The Khaama Press reported.

It further reported that US Citizenship and Immigration Services have struggled to keep up with the surge in applicants but they have promised to be increasing the number of staff to expedite the approval process.

On the other hand, Afghan families who have permanently been settled in the US said that they are waiting for their relatives to be settled in the US and are afraid to be targeted by the Taliban, reported the Afghan news service.

According to The Khaama Press, each parole applicant- Afghans who will fund families in the US- has so far paid hundreds of dollars that amount to USD 11.5 million in total that has been paid in the last few months. (ANI)

