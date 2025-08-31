Kabul [Afghanistan], August 31 (ANI): A new United Nations survey has found that over 90 per cent of Afghans support girls' access to education, even as the Taliban continues to enforce a ban on female secondary and higher education, Khaama Press reported.

According to the Khaama Press, citing the report released on Friday, the findings are based on responses from 2,000 people across Afghanistan and reflect a strong national consensus in favour of girls' education despite official restrictions.

UN Women's lead on humanitarian efforts, Sofia Calltorp, said Afghan families remain steadfast in their desire for their daughters to continue learning, despite the ongoing crackdown.

She also emphasised the critical need for increased support for women's mental health and healthcare services, as ongoing exclusion and trauma continue to take a heavy toll, Khaama Press reported.

As per Khaama Press, the UN also raised alarm over the Taliban's ban on women working with aid organisations, stating it has severely disrupted humanitarian operations. According to the survey, 97 per cent of Afghan women described the employment restrictions as devastating.

Four years after the Taliban's return to power, Afghan women and girls continue to face sweeping limitations on their rights. Most recently, reports have emerged of orders to remove women's photos from national ID cards, further deepening concerns over erasure and repression, as reported by Khaama Press.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned that Afghanistan faces a severe health crisis as 22 million people need aid, funding gaps have shut clinics, and mass refugee returns threaten to overwhelm fragile systems.

The WHO has warned that Afghanistan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis, with more than 22 million of the country's 46 million people in urgent need of assistance.

In its latest report released Thursday, WHO said over 16 million Afghans have been targeted for life-saving aid this year, yet only 24 per cent of the required funding has been secured. The shortfall has left millions without access to critical support. (ANI)

