Peshawar, Jul 15 (PTI) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced its decision regarding the allocation of reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly.

The ECP on Monday reserved its judgment after hearing the case related to the distribution of reserved seats between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

The ECP announced that a draw would be held between the PML-N and JUI-F for a minority seat.

Following the decision, PML-N and JUI-F have each secured nine reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while the PPP has been allocated five seats.

The PTI-P and the ANP have received one additional seat each.

The KPK Assembly has a total of 145 seats -- 115 general seats, 26 reserved seats for women, and four for minorities.

Additionally, PML-N has been awarded one reserved seat for women. A draw will also be conducted between ANP and PTI-P for another seat reserved for women.

Five political parties and 21 candidates presented their arguments during the proceedings by a five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner.

Representatives of PML-N, JUI-F, PPP, ANP, and PTI-P argued on various technical grounds, including the counting of reserved seats, the date of official notification, and the deadline for joining political parties.

