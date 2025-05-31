Karachi [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): Five motorcyclists were killed in Karachi in several fatal accidents on Friday night, Ary News reported.

According to Ary News, a speedy double cabin vehicle crushed a delivery boy, Murtaza, to death in a reckless driving incident at Khayaban-e-Nishat in Defence area of Karachi in Friday night.

Also Read | 72nd Miss World Festival Live Streaming: Where and How To Watch the Grand Finale Tonight? Here’s What You Should Know About the Beauty Pageant and India’s Contender Nandini Gupta.

Speaking about the incident, Ary News quoted a Police Official who said, "Car driver Usman Shah Rashdi has been arrested and detained in lockup," DIG South district Asad Raza said. "Motorcyclist was a rider of an online food delivery company".

The police further added, "Driver of the car Usman Shah Rashdi was the grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi".

Also Read | Axiom Mission 4: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Conduct Food and Nutrition Experiments Aboard ISS During Upcoming Ax-4 Mission, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Ary News reported that in another fatal incident, a car hit a motorbike rider near Baldia-2 area killing him on the spot. In Qayyum Abad locality of the city another reckless driving incident, a car hit and killed a motorcyclist at Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Ary News further reported that a high-speed car hit a motorbike at Karsaz on Shara-e-Faisal killing the rider on the spot while injuring a woman with him.

A motorcyclist killed and another injured in the fifth fatal accident on the Friday night caused by reckless driving occurred near Teen Talwar Chowrangi of the city. The car driver has been arrested.

As per a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), road safety in Pakistan has suffered because of past lack of strong leadership and management at the central and provincial levels.

The ADB report warned that unless the government implements strong measures, fatalities are estimated to increase by at least 33 per cent by 2030.

It further noted that in urban areas, road design and operation remain car-focused, with poor safety standards for pedestrians, motorcyclists, three-wheeler occupants, and bicyclists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)