Are you ready to sit on your couch and watch all the lovely walks of the Miss World ladies performing at the HITEX convention centre in Hyderabad? The craze on all social media platforms for the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Live is making headlines. From featuring 108 participants from all over the world, and now all that has been narrowed down to the top 40, but do you know that especially during the time of the grand finale, this number will get reduced even more? How? Let's dig deeper and learn more about the highlighted event's live updates tonight. In this article, we bring you the 72nd Miss World Festival live streaming, where and how to watch the grand finale tonight India's contender Nandini Gupta and other important details of the beauty pageant. Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details: How To Watch the 72nd Miss World Online?

At the Miss World 2025 grand finale, top 40 quarterfinalists, ten from each continental regions: Africa, the Americas & the Caribbean, Asia & Oceania and Europe, will compete for the crown. The esteemed Miss World judges will further select a Top 5 from each continent to determine the Top 20 contestants. This will be narrowed down to a Top 2 for the Top 8 contestants advancing in the beauty pageant competition. This means every continental region will have one winner and one runner-up. These contestants will reach the Miss World finals. In the end, there will be four contestants; one will be named Miss World 2025 winner, while the three will get the title of 1st Runner-Up, 2nd Runner-Up and 3rd-Up titles.

Nandini Gupta will represent India. The reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, who is from the Czech Republic, will crown the winner at the end of the event.

Furthermore, on the official page of Miss World 2025, they gave a sweet tribute to the class of 2025 in a surprising way and wrote a caption too, which says, "A TRIBUTE TO THE REMARKABLE CLASS OF 2025. Tonight, one will be crowned Miss World. But every single delegate leaves Telangana as a winner in her own right. Over the past weeks, 108 remarkable women from every corner of the globe have shared not just their voices, their hearts, and their purpose. They’ve inspired with their stories, uplifted with their thoughts, and stood tall as changemakers, advocates, and ambassadors of hope. What unfolded in Telangana was more than a competition, it was a celebration of sisterhood, a testament to unity through diversity, and a powerful reminder that when women come together, they light up the world. These women laughed, dreamed, learned, and grew together. And though one will wear the crown tonight, they all leave with something far more lasting: unforgettable memories, lifelong friendships, and the knowledge that they made a difference. To every Miss World contestant: thank you for your courage, your strength, and your purpose. You have shown the world what it truly means to be beautiful."

Miss World Class of 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

When and Where to watch the Grand Finale of Miss World 2025?

Viewers from all over the globe can watch the whole show live on SonyLIV and Miss World's official YouTube channel, and that too without paying any amount. The Miss World 2025 grand finale is on May 31 and the venue is at HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad. The event will be live streamed online at 06:30 PM IST.

What's another event highlight, the Grand Finale of Miss World 2025? Well, it's all about actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, and Homebound lead actor Ishaan Khatter, who all will also perform tonight and set the stage on fire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).