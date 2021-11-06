Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): The opposition leaders of Pakistan slammed the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in both houses of parliament on Friday over the fresh wave of price hikes in the country, reported local media.

Pakistan Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has announced that the opposition would stage a token walkout from the House, to mark the protest against the Imran Khan government's "anti-people policies", said a report by Dawn.

On the opening day of the new session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar protested against continuing the routine business of the House and suggested suspending the agenda to take up the issues faced by the people, reported Dawn.

"Lives of the people have been ruined and we are behaving in a manner as if everything is normal," Dawn quoted Khokhar as saying.

The opposition senators took Imran Khan to task on the charge of making the lives of the common man "miserable" because of rising inflation.

They also chanted anti-government slogans and staged a walkout from the house to mark the protest against the price hike.

Hitting out at the government, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-i-Islami said that the country was under the grip of a "price-hike tsunami".

Mushtaq Ahmed said that the biggest relief package for the people would be the resignation of Imran Khan.

He called out the desperation of the Imran Khan government to fulfil the demands of the IMF and said that that the government was least concerned about the plight of the people, reported the newspaper.

PML-N's leader Khawaja Asif demanded from the government to present the inquiry reports on sugar and wheat scams and the details of the agreement with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), reported Geo TV.

Meanwhile, Pakistan leader of the opposition, Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) held telephonic talks with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and devised a joint strategy to counter Imran Khan government in the Parliament against the rising inflation in the country, reported The News International.

Sharif also said that Imran Khan's relief package was meant only for a few families and not for the people. He also demanded the prices of petroleum products should be slashed immediately and warned of protest if the prices are not brought down. (ANI)

