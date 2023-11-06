Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Students of government degree college, Barkholzo in Mamond tehsil in Pakistan staged a protest against the lack of security and shortage of teachers, reported Dawn.

The students blocked the Umary-Sewai Road for over an hour and said that it was the only degree college in the entire Mamond tehsil with over 1,500 students enrolled.

They further alleged that the institution had no security arrangements, which caused fear among students and teachers, Dawn reported.

The students staged a demonstration and chanted slogans against the relevant authorities, and highlighted that not a single policeman was deployed at the college for security purposes.

Ali Rehman, Luqman Khan, Riaz Khan and other student leaders said that senior officials of the district administration and police promised them in November last year to deploy policemen there but did not do so.

However, the students' leaders urged the district administration and the police to deploy police personnel in their institution like other colleges of the district without any further delay, Dawn reported.

They further expressed concern over the recent transfer of various teachers from the college, adding that the frequent transfer of teachers was not acceptable as it wasted their precious time because those vacant positions were often not filled.

Additionally, they complained that the college was already facing a shortage of teachers as several posts had been lying vacant for the last few months, according to Dawn.

The leaders later demanded the relevant authorities to cancel the transfer orders of teachers, or they would stage more protests.

Following their demands, a team of district administration officials led by additional assistant commissioner Faiz Mohammad met the students and assured them that their requests would be addressed instantly, after which, the students ended the road blockage. (ANI)

