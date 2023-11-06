Mumbai, November 6: Natasha Dach, an Apple employee, is recently fired by the tech giant for making offensive comments about Jewish people through her Instagram account. According to the reports, in her hateful comments on Instagram, she called Jewish people "murderers and thieves", referring to herself as a "proud German".

According to the reports, Natasha Dach commented, "For the few Zionists on my list that unfollowed me or planned to do, lol, u guys sometimes forget that I am a proud German." As per an NDTV report, the quote was revealed by an organization dedicated to battling anti-Semitism called "StopAntisemitism". Israel-Hamas Conflict: WhatsApp's Artificial Intelligence Feature Shows Kids With Guns When Prompted With Terms 'Palestine'.

Natasha Dach Comments Revealed By StopAntisemitism on X:

Natasha Dach, an Apple employee, proudly states her German heritage and know how of Jews: - sneaking in countries - stealing peoples lives - torturing others Horrifying @Apple. pic.twitter.com/fEObPWlu9W — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2023

Apple Takes Action Against Natasha Dach For Her Comments:

Natasha Dach is no longer an employee at @Apple https://t.co/4RohnizZWS — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 3, 2023

Natasha Dach's LinkedIn page: Natasha Dach's LinkedIn page: https://t.co/0wEPdMfAZD — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2023

Natasha Dach Commenting on Jewish People Showed By StopAntisemitism:

According to the StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) post on X, Ms Natasha Dach wrote that Jews "sneak into countries" and "steal people's lives". She further writes that they steal their jobs, homes, and streets. She says Jews push people in the country, bully them, torture them, and when other people act on it, Jews call it "terrorism". She posted that the Jews have been doing it for generations, invading others. Google Play Store To Alert Users If 'VPN Apps' Are Secure and Show Banner To Help Them Find Other Trustworthy and Safe Apps

She called them "terrorists" and wrote that history will note it. The Anti-semitism tags Apple on X and says "horrifying". According to reports, the organization also shared her post on LinkedIn with her position as "Technical Specialist & Manager Apprentice". Natasha Dach, according to the StopAntisemitism organization, got fired from the company for her words on Jews.

