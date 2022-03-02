Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday afternoon.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the Earthquake struck Malakand, Swat, Mingora, Mohmand, Upper Dir, Kohat, Swabi, South Warisitan and other adjoining areas.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 175 km in the Hindu Kush region, reported ARY News.

Previously, on February 13, tremors were felt in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The earthquake jolted Malakand, Bajaur and other areas of KP.

The intensity of the quake was recorded at 4.9 on Richter Scale. (ANI)

