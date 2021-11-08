Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have agreed on the complete ceasefire, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday, reported local media.

"Talks between the government and the banned TTP were underway in line with the Constitution," ARY News quoted Chaudhary as saying while addressing a news conference here.

The minister emphasised that "under the agreement, a complete ceasefire has been agreed "and it would be extended keeping in view the progress of the negotiations.

Earlier, reports had emerged that the Taliban is mediating talks between TTP and the Pakistan government.

The Taliban dispensation's Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani hosted talks between the two sides for the past two weeks in the southeastern province of Khost, reported Tolo News.

The Taliban did not confirm the reports but said that it would play its role. "The stance of the Islamic Emirate is that it will act in a role to resolve problems that are important," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Taliban.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in October had stated that his government is in talks with the TTP.

"There are different groups which form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It's a reconciliation process," Imran Khan had said during an interview with the TRT World last month.

TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for carrying out several attacks and blasts in the country. (ANI)

