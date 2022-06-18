Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Pakistan High Commission has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh scheduled to be from June 21 to June 30 in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, The mission wrote, "On the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2022."

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib

Providing further details of the visit of the pilgrims, the High Commission informed that pilgrims will enter Pakistan on June 21 and return to India on June 30.

"During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on 21 June and return back to India on 30 June 2022," it added.

The issuance of visas is done within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Thousands of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year. (ANI)

