Karachi [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Karachi is likely to experience a heatwave, beginning from Sunday with temperatures during the day expected to touch up to 41 degrees Celsius, Dawn reported, citing the Met department.

As per Dawn, the rise in temperatures will be 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Citing the Met department's advisory, Dawn quoted them "Due to heatwave conditions in Karachi, the general public especially children, women and senior citizens are advised to take precautionary measures".

It further added, "Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the day time and remain hydrated."

The advisory noted that hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

As per Dawn, Sunday saw a maximum temperature of 39-41°C and a minimum of 25°C, with north/northwesterly winds becoming west/southwesterly winds.

Dawn reported that Sindh has been in the grip of a heatwave for around a week, with the harsh weather is taking a toll on people's health with heatstroke and gastroenteritis on the rise in many districts and towns amid prolonged power outages.

Despite the rise in cases of heatstroke and gastroenteritis, the Sindh health department downplayed the surge in cases, even when a large number of patients from different towns in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze districts have been reported to hospitals in their respective areas.

Noptably, April has been a hotter month in central and upper Sindh as average temperature reached up to 45 degrees Celsius. However, mercury soared to 49°C on Thursday after a gap of about seven years in Shaheed Benazirabad, making it unbearable for residents, especially children and elderly persons, Dawn said in its report.

Earlier on Saturday, Jacobabad was the hottest city across the country with 45°C followed by Dadu, Padidan, Mithi and Mohenjo Daro (43°C), Sukkur, Hyderabad and Nawabshah (42°C). The maximum temperature in Karachi and Thatta was 37°C and 36°C. (ANI)

