Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Traders in Pakistan's Lakki Marwat have issued a warning that they will launch agitation against the police's failure to find and arrest robbers involved in looting cash from a businessman in the region, Dawn reported. Traders called for the arrest of robbers who looted a local trader.

Traders issued the warning at a meeting held in Mela Mandi Bazaar. The decision of traders comes after three armed motorcyclists looted cash from a trader, Mir Ghulam, in Mela Mandi Bazaar of Lakki city on Saturday, as per the Dawn report. Former district councillor Amir Nawaz, advocate Nasir Kamal, Maulana Ahmad Shah of JUI-F, traders' leaders and local shopkeepers took part in the meeting.

The trader representatives condemned the incident during the emergency meeting of the business community on Saturday. The trader representatives said that robbery incidents had become common in Lakki city for the past several months, reported Dwan.

They claimed that police had stopped patrolling in Lakki Marwat's markets during nighttime and stated that there was a sense of insecurity among the shopkeepers, according to Dawn. The traders representatives called on high police authorities to take notice of the matter.

Meanwhile, a counter-terrorism department (CTD) constable survived an armed attack in Bachkan Ahmadzai village of Lakki Marwat, Dawn reported. A police official on Saturday said that CTD constable Samiullah was going to a football ground in the village when armed men opened fire on him.

The police official said that the constable remained unhurt and later people of the village chased the attackers. He said that police personnel reached the site and joined the villagers to find the miscreants. However, the attackers were able to escape.

"A large contingent of police also reached the place and joined the villagers to hunt down the miscreants, but they escaped," Dawn quoted a police official as saying.

Lakki Marwat district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed visited a police station in Bargai region on Saturday, as per the Dawn report. Ahmed visited the police station as it was attacked by terrorists last Sunday, where four police personnel lost their lives. The police personnel were able to stop the assailants from breaching the police station. (ANI)

