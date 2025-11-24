Karachi [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) has announced a three-day public mobilisation drive in early December, beginning in Kamo Shaheed, Ghotki, and ending in Karachi, as part of its pushback against the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, Dawn reported.

The decision was taken at a key meeting of the alliance's Sindh chapter, chaired by Syed Zain Shah and attended by senior figures from PTI, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen, Sindh United Party, PkMAP and other constituent groups.

The meeting reviewed the country's political and constitutional landscape and signed off on multiple organisational steps.

According to Dawn, a statement issued after the session said the TTAP leadership had finalised plans for a three-day rally that would move across several cities before reaching Karachi.

"The participants of the meeting lauded the people of Sindh for observing Black Day on November 21 and appreciated the ongoing struggle of lawyers across the country against the 27th Constitutional Amendment," the statement said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Zain Shah said the alliance's mobilisation would travel through major towns before concluding in Karachi.

He said the public was exhausted by unemployment, economic strain and rising prices. "The 27th Amendment has undermined the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law," he said, adding that the government's attempts to restrict political gatherings were being rejected by the public.

As reported by Dawn, Shah criticised the use of Section 144 across Sindh, saying, "After TTAP announced a public rally in Hyderabad, the sudden imposition of Section 144 throughout the province has proved that the PPP has lost its popular support in Sindh."

He said the opposition's movement had entered a critical stage and warned that attempts to "suppress public opinion or impose governments on the basis of a fabricated mandate would no longer be tolerated."

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh also addressed the meeting, saying the 27th Amendment had "stripped the judiciary of its independence" and that only a public-driven movement could counter what he described as a system created through a "stolen mandate."

He criticised the government for pushing "anti-people" amendments while keeping PTI founder Imran Khan in "unjust imprisonment."

"These measures will not be accepted under any circumstances," he said, noting that large gatherings were planned in several cities during the December drive.

Dawn added that the TTAP leadership expects the mobilisation to draw widespread participation as it continues its campaign against the proposed constitutional changes. (ANI)

