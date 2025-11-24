Seattle, November 24: Amazon layoffs have affected thousands of jobs this year, including senior roles and long-serving employees. The historic tech layoffs at Amazon led to the removal of 14,000 staff, mostly engineers. The e-commerce giant reduced its workforce in various US states including New York, New Jersey and others. The job cuts were announced as the company focused on AI advancement and growth under the leadership of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

This year, the tech industry has suffered massive losses amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, automation and other structural shifts. Many businesses have reorganised their operations and concentrated on core growth areas. Amazon is among the companies that carried out major layoffs in 2025, reducing around 40% of its engineering workforce. ‘Misleading’: Google Denies Claims of Using Gmail Data To Train Gemini AI Model, Says ‘We Are Always Transparent’ About Policy Changes.

Amazon Layoffs in 2025 Affect Multiple US States

As per a report published by CNBC, Amazon has eliminated around 14,000 roles across states including Washington, New York, California and New Jersey. In these states, around 4,700 engineers were laid off. The majority of divisions impacted by the job cuts were video games, advertising and AI. Amazon’s 14,000 layoffs affected areas such as cloud computing, AI, the company’s sprawling retail and grocery businesses, advertising and more, the report added.

Amazon joined companies including Dell, Intel, TCS, Meta, Microsoft and others in laying off thousands of tech employees this year. The report described the layoffs as the “steepest in the company’s 31-year history”, even as profits surged. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, a layoffs-tracking website, 237 companies have laid off 114,124 employees so far this year. Last year, 551 companies laid off 152,922 employees. Meta Accused of Hiding Internal Research Finding That Facebook and Instagram Harm Users’ Mental Health; Company Responds.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy aims to transform the company’s culture, encouraging it to operate like the world’s largest startup, per the report. HR chief Beth Galetti said the Amazon layoffs were focused on driving innovation with fewer people, especially engineers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

