Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI/WAM): The police in Pakistan's Balakot on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) office bearer and youth councillor of Hassa village council under treason charges, The News International reported.

A police party led by SHO Tariq Khan raided the Hassa area of Balakot and arrested Najum Ali and took him to the police station. Tariq Khan said, "We have arrested the accused who had posted anti-state content on his social media accounts," The News International reported.

Tariq Khan further said that the accused was arrested under sections 120-B, 123A/501 of Ppc and presented before the local court, as per the news report. He said that the judge has sent Najum Ali to a 14-day judicial remand after hearing councils of both sides. He added that the accused used to instigate people against Pakistan's army's top brass.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's former federal minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested on April 6. He was arrested after hours-long drama outside the premises of the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) Dera Ismail Khan bench, Dawn reported.

A heavy police contingent led by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Qaisarani besieged the PHC building, where Gandapur remained for several hours along with his supporting lawyers and associates. Gandapur came out to surrender and was taken into custody, as per the Dawn report.

Ali Amin Gandapur was taken to an undisclosed location in a prison van. The District Police Officer (DPO) and other police officers refused to share any information regarding the case details with the media persons. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan condemned the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur and stressed that a "complete law of the jungle prevails" in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on April 6 tweeted, "Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak. PDM & handlers have a one point agenda - that is to go after PTI workers & leadership. It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah." (ANI/WAM)

