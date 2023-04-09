Delhi, April 9: In a horrific incident that left health emergency workers shocked in Italy’s Ventimiglia, a 53-year-old woman was mauled to death by her brother’s Rottweiler when she came to bring food to the dog. The woman, identified as Patrizia La Marca, was feeding the dog for her brother, who was away on holidays with his wife.

Mirror reported that the beastly canine attacked the woman and ripped off chunks of her body as she tried to defend herself. Neighbors who heard her cries called for help, immediately informed emergency services which arrived at the scene at around 4 pm. The national military force, Carabinieri, was also called to the place of the incident. They found the victim's body with traumatic bites to her arms, chest, shoulders, and head. Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

The emergency response team members who were called to the incident said they had "never seen anything like it" after the woman had "pieces of her body torn away.” UK Shocker: Woman Out on Walk With Dog Trampled to Death by Herd of Cows in Lancashire.

Cops were also called on the spot who shot and injured the animal, which was later taken to a kennel under judicial control. The injured woman was subsequently flown to hospital by helicopter but later died from the injuries inflicted.

An emergency worker told local media the trauma suffered was horrendous. “I have never seen anything like it,” the worker said.

Authorities said that the Rottweilers are among the top dog breeds with high statistics for bite attacks along with pit bulls and German shepherds. They are investigating the incident. It is unclear if the dog will be put down.

This incident comes after a 17-month-old baby girl was viciously mauled to death by an American bully. The tragic incident had led the toddler's mother to raise awareness about dog attacks.

