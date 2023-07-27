Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): In its latest move in the crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), police raided and sealed the party leader Zulfi Bukhari in Islamabad, however, no arrest was made, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that at the time of the raid, Bukhari was not present at his residence.

Taking to Twitter, Bukhari said that police and unidentified men raided and sealed his house in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner.

"In an extremely low move, police, CDA & unidentified men raided and sealed my house in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner. My house help & pets have been thrown out on the street at this hour. What’s left of a state that can stoop this low and attack empty private properties?" Bukhari tweeted.

The raid was jointly conducted by more than 40 officials of the Islamabad administration and police force. Later, the raiding team sealed the house after vacating the servants.

Earlier in the month, an Islamabad judicial magistrate issued arrest warrants for the PTI leader in a terrorism case, as per ARY News.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir issued arrest warrants for Bukhari in the case lodged against him at Islamabad’s Golra police station.

Islamabad police had registered a case against Bukhari for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

Earlier on March 20, an anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari in vandalism at the judicial complex, reported ARY News. (ANI)

