Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his desire to contest the upcoming general election from Lahore, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Sources told ARY News that the former Pakistan foreign minister has acquired nomination papers for the NA-128 constituency in Lahore, which will be submitted after approval from the PPP's parliamentary board.

As per sources, the PPP leaders have urged Bilawal Bhutto, who has also acquired nomination papers for the NA-194 constituency in Larkana, to contest elections from Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the election schedule, nomination papers could be filed with the respective returning officers by the candidates from December 20 to 22, while the names of all nominated candidates would be published on December 23.

The guidelines issued by the electoral body said that a candidate must be accompanied by two voters from the same constituency who would propose and second his nomination. However, no individual can become a proposer or seconder for more than one candidate.

Meanwhile, major political parties, including PML-N and MQM-P - sought extension in the December 22 deadline to file nomination papers for the upcoming general elections.

Similarly, December 24-30 has been fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding rejection/acceptance of nomination papers while the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was January 03, 2024.

The last date for deciding appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal is January 10, 2024 while a revised list of candidates would be published on January 11. (ANI)

