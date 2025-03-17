Attock [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Health department employees, including doctors and clerical staff, staged protests in Attock District of Pakistan against the Punjab government's decision to outsource basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs), as reported by Dawn.

The protest, led by members of various health-related organisations, began with a rally from Asfandyar Bukhari District Headquarters Hospital to the deputy commissioner's office.

Also Read | Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

Dawn reported that the employees gathered at Kachhari Chowk voiced strong opposition to the privatisation of the health sector.

Protest leaders expressed concerns about the impact of the government's decision, accusing the Punjab government of attempting a "financial massacre" of health workers by privatising healthcare services at low costs.

Also Read | China: 103-Year-Old Woman Dies After 80 Years of Waiting for Missing Husband; Family Vows to Continue Search.

They highlighted that privatisation had already been implemented in several hospitals, labs, and services like radiology, which had negatively affected the quality of healthcare and led to worsening sanitation and security in hospitals.

According to Dawn, the protesters also criticised the private companies running health outlets for their high charges, claiming that patient numbers had significantly dropped at these hospitals due to expensive treatments.

They warned that the government's plan would lead to mass joblessness, as private companies would replace government staff with contract workers and daily wage employees. The protesters warned of a mass sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly on April 7 if their demands were not met.

In Pakistan, medical protests have erupted repeatedly due to issues such as inadequate healthcare funding, poor working conditions, and the shortage of medical staff. Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, often protest against low wages, delayed salaries, and unsafe working environments.

The government's failure to address these concerns has led to strikes, boycotts, and demonstrations. Additionally, the public faces issues like the unavailability of essential medicines, overcrowded hospitals, and underfunded health systems. Moreover, Doctors in Pakistan often face salary delays, causing financial distress and affecting their morale and healthcare services delivery. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)