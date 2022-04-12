Islamabad [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): In the wake of the change of guard in Pakistan, hundreds of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who were protesting against the 'imported government' and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who were celebrating their success in the no-trust vote, came close to each other and were on the brink of launching a fully-fledged brawl at Post Office Chowk in Mirpurkhas on Sunday night.

Charged workers of the PTI party were holding demonstrations in several Sindh towns on Monday to resume their protest against the installation of an 'imported government' at the Centre. On the other hand, after the win of the joint opposition, the PPP workers staged rallies to celebrate their success in the no-confidence motion, reported Dawn.

Police averted the clash as the two sides came face to face with each other. Both sides were raising slogans in support of their leaders and traded allegations. The situation turned tense and in order to contain the situation, heavy contingents of police moved in to separate the rival workers.

The police dispersed them to cool off the situation. Later, personnel of Rangers were also deployed at the chowk and other significant places to maintain peace in the city.

PPP workers danced to the tune of party anthems and taunted their rivals while the PTI workers chanted slogans against opposition parties' leaders.

In a similar incident in Jhuddo town, PPP workers took out a procession on Sunday night in the wake of the no-trust move. They danced at main roundabouts of the town to the tune of the party anthems, reported the newspaper.

Notably. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the joint opposition took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country. (ANI)

