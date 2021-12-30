Islamabad [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed direct flights to Iran's Mashhad, after a five-year gap in order to develop people to people contacts, local media reported on Thursday.

The development took place following the serious efforts of the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad to facilitate air travel between the two neighbouring countries and to boost the tourism industry, IRNA News Agency reported.

Earlier this month, Chief Executive of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini had announced that the PIA is going to start direct flights from Lahore to Mashhad.

Ambassador Hosseini in a tweet had also revealed that Iran and Pakistan had agreed on increasing efforts to promote air cooperation between Iran and Pakistan. In this regard, PIA is going to begin direct flights from Karachi to Mashhad on Jan 1, 2022, IRNA News Agency reported.

According to the news agency, currently, Iran Air operates one weekly flight from Tehran to Karachi and vice versa, and there are reports that Mahan Iran Airlines will resume flights from Tehran and Mashhad to Lahore. (ANI)

