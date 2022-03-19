Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Ahead of the vote in the no-confidence resolution moved by Opposition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has issued show-cause notices to 14 dissident members of the National Assembly (MNAs) asking them to apologize and unconditionally join the party within seven days, reported local media.

The development came during a meeting chaired by the premier after these MNAs came out in open, indicating their defiance to Imran Khan, reported Samaa TV.

Meanwhile, the PTI lawmakers and workers on Friday stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad after breaking the main entrance. PTI's workers were angry against the dissident members who were staying inside the building.

Reacting to this, Pakistan People's Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Imran Khan is trying to provoke the 'third force' by creating a crisis in the country by the use of force.

Notably, the opposition parties in Pakistan submitted the no-trust motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

