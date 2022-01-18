Balochistan [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Several people were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Citing railway officials, Xinhua news agency reported that four compartments of a passenger train were derailed, following the blast.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

