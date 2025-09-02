PoGB [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): A severe flood has caused havoc across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), leaving a trail of destruction and despair. Entire villages have been cut off, families displaced, and vital infrastructure destroyed. The government has failed to provide any substantial assistance during their time of need, as stated by a flood victim.

The calamity has washed away homes, forcing families to take shelter under the open sky. For many, the devastation has left them without necessities. "Our houses have been destroyed, but we have not even found a house to live in," as stated by a flood victim in PoGB, highlighting the miserable situation faced by countless families.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Takes Veiled Jibe at Donald Trump's Tariffs, Highlights India's Strong GDP Growth, Blames 'Economic Selfishness' for Market Uncertainty at Semicon India 2025 Event (Watch).

One of the most critical setbacks has been the collapse of a major bridge that connected several remote villages to nearby towns. The broken link has isolated communities, making it difficult for aid, food, and essential supplies to reach those affected. The impact on children's education has been particularly harsh. Approximately 700 students who relied on the bridge to commute to school are now unable to attend classes regularly. Parents fear that the disruption will further marginalise their children in a region already plagued by limited educational opportunities, as highlighted by a resident.

Beyond the physical destruction, the psychological toll on flood victims has been immense. Many complain that, despite repeated appeals, no relief camps have been established, and no financial compensation has been announced for those who lost everything.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threw Away Ties With India for Family Business With Pakistan, Says Former US NSA Jake Sullivan (Watch Video).

The flood victims in PoGB are now relying heavily on small-scale local efforts to survive. The scale of the disaster far exceeds what individuals can manage on their own. Many argue that the lack of a structured government response not only reflects negligence but also risks deepening resentment in a region where people already feel marginalised.

As the floodwaters recede, the devastation is laid bare: shattered homes, uprooted families, and broken infrastructure. The people of PoGB continue to demand urgent intervention, fearing that without timely rehabilitation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)