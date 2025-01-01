Karachi [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) has begun sit-ins on the major roads of Pakistan's Karachi, which has caused severe traffic jams, ARY News reported.

Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) began protests at 60 different locations in Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Sharah e Faisal, Lasbela Chowk, Civic Centre, and other places.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Falls 5 Paise to 85.69 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

The protests from two religious parties led to massive traffic jams in several areas, including Hassan Square, Essa Nagri, Awami Markaz, Baloch Colony, Korangi Expressway, Stadium Road, University Road, Sharah e Faisal, Qayyumabad, Korangi Industrial Area and Nursery.

Meanwhile, violence erupted at Numaish Chowrangi as police used shelling to disperse the protesters of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) after their sit-ins in Karachi for over a week, ARY News reported.

Also Read | US: New Gun Laws Rolling Out in Multiple States on January 1 As Nearly 500 Mass Shootings Occur in 2024.

As per reports, the police's use of shelling led to a violent response from the protesters, who started throwing stones at the officers. Several motorcycles were set on fire in the chaos. Several police officers, including SSP Keamari Faizan Ali and members of the Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, were injured.

According to rescue sources, some of the injured police personnel, including an SSU commando, were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Authorities also detained several people from the protest, which had been going on for hours. The police have been conducting an investigation into the situation, and efforts to control the protest continue as tensions remain high in the area.

Sindh Chief Minister has taken notice of multiple vehicles and motorcycles being set on fire under the guise of a protest in Karachi. He stressed that no one will be allowed to harm the public and private property, according to ARY News report.

He said, "Everyone has the right to protest, but causing damage to public property is an act of mischief." He further said that legal action will be taken against those responsible for setting vehicles on fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)