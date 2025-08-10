Pakistan under fire as protests against enforced disappearances continue across major cities (Image Source: The Balochistan Post)

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): In a reflection of Pakistan's growing human rights crisis, protests led by Baloch families and political activists continue to rock major cities, highlighting the state's alarming record of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and impunity.

According to The Balochistan Post, the ongoing demonstrations are a response to decades of systemic abuse and state repression in Balochistan.

In Islamabad, a sit-in demanding justice for missing persons entered its 25th consecutive day, with families accusing the government of total indifference. Protesters told The Balochistan Post that no official has visited or offered dialogue, despite weeks of peaceful protest. In contrast, they pointed out how the state is quick to engage with violent agitators, sometimes even offering financial settlements.

Karachi and Quetta, too, have seen growing unrest. The family of Zahid Ali Baloch, a student reportedly abducted by security forces, continues their fifth day of protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding his safe return.

In Quetta, the mother of Ehsan Shah, allegedly killed by Pakistani security personnel, is demanding justice. Despite an FIR, no arrests have been made, fueling suspicions of state complicity.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) protest camp marked its 5,905th day, a tragic milestone underscoring the Pakistani state's failure to address decades of Baloch suffering, The Balochistan Post reported. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch condemned Islamabad's policies, accusing state institutions of escalating disappearances and killings under the cover of national security.

He warned that the judiciary, government, and military have all lost credibility in the eyes of the Baloch people due to their failure to uphold constitutional duties. He urged authorities to end extra-legal tactics, release missing persons, and prosecute offenders within the legal framework.

As The Balochistan Post continues to document these abuses, the international silence surrounding Pakistan's war against its own citizens in Balochistan remains deafening. (ANI)

