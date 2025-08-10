Washington, August 10: US President Donald Trump has signalled tacit approval for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take over the Gaza Strip, framing it as an Israeli decision amid growing international criticism, The Hill reported. While committing the US to lead humanitarian aid efforts amid Gaza's dire crisis, Trump refrained from opposing Israel's military expansion in the region. "As far as the rest of it, I really can't say. That's going to be pretty much up to Israel," he said earlier this week, The Hill added.

Netanyahu's move, approved by Israel's security Cabinet, has deepened divisions domestically and isolated Israel from European, Arab, and Gulf allies. Germany announced a halt on military exports to Israel for use in Gaza, following similar stances by France, Canada, and the UK, which has called an emergency UN Security Council meeting, The Hill reported. US Vice President Vance, meeting British Foreign Minister David Lammy, acknowledged differences in approach but noted shared objectives. "There's a lot of common objectives here. There is some, I think, disagreement about how exactly to accomplish those common objectives," he said. UN Humanitarians Say Deadly Starvation Crisis in Gaza Deepens Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict.

Netanyahu dismissed international criticism, stating, "We are not going to occupy Gaza - we are going to free Gaza from Hamas." He vowed to establish a peaceful civilian administration independent of Hamas or the Palestinian Authority to secure hostages' release and prevent future threats. Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir warned the Cabinet the occupation could endanger hostages and entrap the military but committed to executing the plan "in the best possible way." The Israeli public remains divided, with many doubting the operation will end Hamas's rule or secure hostages. Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the Cabinet's decision a "total disaster."

In Washington, bipartisan support for Israel persists, but Netanyahu's war strategy and the humanitarian toll have eroded some public opinion, with voices like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling the conflict a "genocide." Sen. Bernie Sanders gained increased support for blocking arms sales to Israel. Saudi Arabia condemned Netanyahu's Gaza takeover plan, denouncing the "crimes of starvation, brutal practices, and ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians. ‘Ukraine Will Not Surrender Land to the Occupier’: Volodymyr Zelensky Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Proposal on Territorial Swap With Russia.

Mediators from Egypt and Qatar, collaborating with the US, are reportedly drafting a ceasefire framework involving the release of hostages in exchange for ending the war and Israeli withdrawal, The Associated Press reported. Will Todman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies warned of the risks of a prolonged Israeli occupation without a clear exit plan, saying, "Unless the United States changes its stance, I think ultimately, Israel will continue with this plan."

