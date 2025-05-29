Islamabad, May 29 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir Thursday said Islamabad would never compromise on the water issue as it's linked to the basic rights of 240 million people of the country.

Gen Munir made the remarks while talking to vice-chancellors of different universities, principals, and senior teachers and educators, according to the army.

“Pakistan will never accept Indian hegemony,” he said.

“Water is Pakistan's red line, and we will not allow any compromise on this basic right of 240 million Pakistanis,” he said, referring to India's move to keep the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Munir also claimed that terrorists in Balochistan were backed by India and the militants involved in the unrest in the province have a connection with the Balochs.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. It was followed by Pakistan's attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

