Lahore, Jun 23 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab police has stopped using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province following an outcry by the national and international human rights bodies and general public.

The government earlier this month allowed the police to use 'controversial' stun guns and stun batons against those violating coronavirus related SOPs, terming that it will help implement the SOPs which otherwise people were not taking seriously.

These gadgets inflict a high-frequency shock to the victim, causing loss of balance and muscle control, mental confusion and disorientation, if for only a few seconds.

The police were witnessed using stun batons on the city roads against those flouting COVID-19 SOPs, especially those who were not wearing masks.

This new mode of public torture, carried out by police and plainclothesmen, terrorised the people, besides causing pain to those declared as violators.

"Police have been directed not to use them," Punjab police spokesperson Niyab Haider told PTI on Tuesday.

He said the Inspector General Police of has issued directions on the matter.

Another official said that following a strong reaction from the rights bodies and the public, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the IGP to stop the use of these gadgets forthwith.

Earlier the police had justified the use of stun batons, saying these would be helpful in keeping the people indoors during the pandemic and making them follow the SOPs in public places.

The Amnesty International (AI) has been campaigning worldwide for banning the use and trade of torture tools like stun baton, stun belts, spike batons, neck cuffs etc. It argues that no one should profit from pain and suffering of people.

The AI has also demanded that the United Nations member states should work towards regulations aimed at ending the torture tools trade for good. According to the AI, gadgets like stun baton come handy for state officials to inflict painful electric shocks to the bodies of the targeted people without leaving any long-lasting physical traces.

