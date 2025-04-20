Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/TPS): An indictment was filed against a Palestinian resident of Qusra, a town near Shechem (Nablus), named Raden Hassan (47) for making threats against the head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan and Israel's Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich.

About a month ago, Yossi Dagan posted a photo on social media in which he appears with Minister Smotrich. Hassan is charged with posting the comment "Your end is near" under the picture, implying that the two Israeli politicians would be killed.

Also Read | Pakistan: Hindu Minister Kheal Das Kohistani's Motorcade Attacked in Sindh by Protesters Opposing Govt's Canal Projects, PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Incident (Watch Videos).

Upon examining the suspect's social media account and as part of the ongoing investigation, additional posts supporting and inciting terrorism were found by the authorities, and so he was also charged with incitement and support for terrorism. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)