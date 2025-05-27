New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios will pay a State Visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from June 2 to 4. This visit marks his first to India and only the second ever by a Paraguayan president.

During his stay, President Pena will engage in high-level talks with PM Modi and other senior leaders. The visit will also include meetings with business leaders and innovators in Mumbai.

Also Read | UK: 4 Children Among 50 Injured As Car Crashes Into Crowd of Liverpool Fans Celebrating Club's Premier League Title Win.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release stated, "At the invitation of Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, the President of Paraguay, H.E. Mr. Santiago Pena Palacios will pay a State Visit to India from 02 - 04 June 2025. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and business representatives. President Pena will also visit Mumbai, before returning to Paraguay on 04 June 2025."

It added, "The State Visit of President Pena will be his first visit to India and only the second visit by a President of Paraguay. During the visit, President Pena would hold talks with the Prime Minister of India on 02 June 2025 and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Prime Minister is scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. Hon'ble Rastrapatiji Smt. Droupadi Murmu is expected to meet President Pena, and host a banquet in his honour. Hon'ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankar and Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar are expected to call on the visiting President of Paraguay."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: India Calls for United Global Stand Against Terrorism in Doha; Qatar Reaffirms Zero Tolerance.

In Mumbai, President Pena will meet the state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders. The forthcoming State Visit of President Pena will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961, cultivating warm and friendly ties between the two nations. Both countries have since developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in the Latin American region. Several Indian companies in the auto-mobile and pharmaceuticals sector have their presence in Paraguay and some Paraguayan companies, mainly through Joint Venture entities, are present in India, thereby contributing to the economic ties between the two nations. The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)