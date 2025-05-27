Doha (Qatar), May 27 (ANI): Former Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Doha, reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism, saying, "India wants to raise its voice in unison against terrorism. We were in the Security Council 2 years ago, and India hosted a special session of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the Security Council in Mumbai. Every country in the world unanimously condemned terrorism in all its forms but despite this India is facing such terrorist acts... I am happy that during our talks with the Qatari leadership, they expressed their views of zero tolerance towards terrorism."

The visit of the all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP Supriya Sule to Qatar was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora, who said the delegation's presence sends a strong message of unity. One member stated, "We are very glad to see the all-party delegation, this has sent out a clear message to the world that when it comes to the integrity of India, we are all one."

Also Read | Volvo Layoffs: Swedish Car Company Announces Massive Job Cuts; To Slash 3,000 Jobs as Part of Major Cost-Cutting Initiative.

Reacting to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Rajni Murthy, a member of the Indian diaspora, stressed the importance of sharing India's perspective globally, saying, "The terrorist attack (Pahalgam) that happened was very wrong... it is very important for us to carry forward the message across the world why we have done, what we have done... we are happy to meet MPs."

Echoing this sentiment, BJP leader and former MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan underlined India's strengthened global campaign against terrorism, emphasizing the need to counter ongoing disinformation and clearly communicate India's stance. Together, their remarks highlight a coordinated effort to project India's message internationally amid security challenges.

Also Read | Liverpool Parade Car Crash: Football Clubs, Players Unite To Support Victims of Merseyside Car Ramming Incident.

Responding to Indian MPs' outreach in foreign capitals, Muraleedharan said, "It has been realised that people do support India's action (against Pakistan), but at the same time, a disinformation campaign is being run by those who are conducting cross-border terrorism. This was an opportunity to clarify our stance against terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi..."

Muraleedharan highlighted the party's upcoming initiative to raise awareness about the Emergency era. "The most shameful period was Emergency when all the democratic rights were revoked and opposition leaders were sent to jail. This is important to spread awareness about it for the future generations. Henceforth, BJP will start this initiative from June 25, 26, with the aim to keep the constitutional ethics strong and to save the constitution..."

Muraleedhara is part of the multi-party Indian delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule who met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, in Doha.

The delegation conveyed India's perspective on the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, details of Operation Sindoor, and the country's unified policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)