New Delhi, August 19: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin in China. The Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

A PMO release said that Wang Yi, who is a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Wang Yi India Visit: Chinese Foreign Minister to Arrive in New Delhi Today Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Trip to China; Will Hold Key Talks With EAM S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval Amid Trump Tariffs.

‘Look Forward to Our Next Meeting in Tianjin’: PM Modi

Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO… pic.twitter.com/FyQI6GqYKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2025

PM Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question. SCO Summit 2025: China Welcomes PM Narendra Modi for Tianjin Meet, Says ‘Upcoming Summit Will Be Gathering of Solidarity and Friendship’.

He welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan in Russia last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. PM Modi and President Xi had met in October last year on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The Prime Minister expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. He underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to steady progress in ties with China since October last year. "Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)